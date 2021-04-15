Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 5,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Eaton by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Eaton by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.39. 7,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,708. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.54.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.