Eaton Vance Management Cuts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,140,700 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,654,000 after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 998,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,551,000 after purchasing an additional 579,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HR stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.