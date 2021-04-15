Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

