Eaton Vance Management Has $701,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,881,000 after buying an additional 3,934,782 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,310,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,284.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 759,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after purchasing an additional 704,807 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 445,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $65.32 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.