Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 117.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $120.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

