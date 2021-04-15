Eaton Vance Management Sells 800 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

NYSE:ACC opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

