Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Down 52.1% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 55,399 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 207,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,182. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1108 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.