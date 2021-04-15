eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. United Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of eBay by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 749,373 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 94,460 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $3,044,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 106.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $755,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.