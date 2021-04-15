Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Update

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 180.4% from the March 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Edesa Biotech news, Director Frank R. Oakes sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $57,942.00. Also, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan bought 5,000 shares of Edesa Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 542,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,329.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,425 over the last 90 days. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.57. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

