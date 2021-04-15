Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0111 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Edgeless has a market cap of $1.36 million and $2,397.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00068855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00019671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $470.09 or 0.00746272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00089436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00033518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.00 or 0.05994453 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.