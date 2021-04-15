EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

EDPFY traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $61.52. 6,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,756. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

