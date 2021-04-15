Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

EW stock opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.81. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,710 shares of company stock worth $33,935,028 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

