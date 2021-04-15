EHang’s (EH) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:EH opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. EHang has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $129.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

