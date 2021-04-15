Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $142.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.38. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.