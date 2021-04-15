Ellaism (ELLA) Trading Down 31.2% Over Last Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $272,760.23 and approximately $393.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.70 or 0.03884453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00037091 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,848,727 coins and its circulating supply is 43,797,396 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

