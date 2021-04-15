Emmerson (LON:EML) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:EML opened at GBX 5.92 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.69 million and a PE ratio of -59.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.51. Emmerson has a 1 year low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

