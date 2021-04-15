Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

ENB stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $37.14. 34,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,817. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

