Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

