Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 68.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 651,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 263,719 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

ENB opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

