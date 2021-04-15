Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Lifted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

ENB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.