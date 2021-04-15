Endor Protocol (EDR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.05 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $107.53 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0732 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.18 or 0.00505170 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007189 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00234183 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00023688 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

