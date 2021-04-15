Energi (NRG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.28 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00006570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $165.55 million and $8.28 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00059179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.85 or 0.00361109 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00024370 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.60 or 0.04067280 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,761,522 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

