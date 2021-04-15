Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Sells C$17,600.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Dennis Higgs sold 2,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$17,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,647,532.80.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at C$7.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.91 and a 52-week high of C$9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -25.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.81.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

