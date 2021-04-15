Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ERF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.14.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.78. The company had a trading volume of 739,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,581. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.64. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$2.22 and a 1 year high of C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.