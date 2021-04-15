Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy Sells 100,000 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $11,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,039,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of Entegris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $118.00 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $96.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Entegris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

