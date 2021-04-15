Enzyme (MLN) Reaches Market Cap of $172.76 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $172.76 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for about $96.37 or 0.00151482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00066653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.69 or 0.00727318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00089012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00033622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.92 or 0.05806616 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

