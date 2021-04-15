EOG Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 51,446 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,238% compared to the average volume of 2,200 call options.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in EOG Resources by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

