EOSDT Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $1.41 million worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00068809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.00267211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.48 or 0.00730679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,385.02 or 0.99711971 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.27 or 0.00857774 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

