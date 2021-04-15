EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Downgraded by VTB Capital

VTB Capital downgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $425.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.08.

NYSE EPAM opened at $430.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.67. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $193.22 and a 1 year high of $436.81. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,871 shares of company stock worth $3,957,835. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

