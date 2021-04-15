Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to “Sell”

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.