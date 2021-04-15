Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Regional Management Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Regional Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

RM stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $417.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Regional Management by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

