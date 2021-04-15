Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,155 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $22,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

ELS opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.12. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.