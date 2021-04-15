Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

