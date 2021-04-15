Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.251 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.