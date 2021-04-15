EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s (ESLOY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ESLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of ESLOY opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

