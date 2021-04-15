Ethbox 24-Hour Volume Reaches $695,921.00 (EBOX)

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Ethbox has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Ethbox has a market cap of $4.07 million and $695,921.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethbox coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethbox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00273672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.23 or 0.00744831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,642.83 or 0.99647744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00022891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.66 or 0.00863227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ethbox

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,360,213 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official.

Buying and Selling Ethbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.