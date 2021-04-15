Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,920 PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in PRA Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

