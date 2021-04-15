Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $299,000 in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATI. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

