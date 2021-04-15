Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $293,000 Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 526,848 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 432,794 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $36.56 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

