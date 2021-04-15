Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,752,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 174,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.