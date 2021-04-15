Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GVA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Granite Construction from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE GVA opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $41.15.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

