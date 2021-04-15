Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,010 Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after buying an additional 584,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after acquiring an additional 483,445 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 683.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 472,842 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,173,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,343,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $76.10 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 96.33 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.53.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $520,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $620,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.