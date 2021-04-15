Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $309,000 Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $3,866,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,819 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

