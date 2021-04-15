Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

