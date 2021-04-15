Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a growth of 205.1% from the March 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS CAHPF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. Evolution Mining has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAHPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evolution Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

