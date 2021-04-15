Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.86 ($35.13).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €30.53 ($35.92) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €29.58 and its 200 day moving average is €26.29. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

