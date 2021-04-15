Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Renault from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Renault from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $8.43 on Monday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

