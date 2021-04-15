Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 67.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $171.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.31 and a 200-day moving average of $134.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

