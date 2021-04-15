Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.89

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.89 and last traded at $110.82, with a volume of 11206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.22.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

