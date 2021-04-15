Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 576,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,386,953. The firm has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

